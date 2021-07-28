Earnings and Growth Analysis : Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Earnings results for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line last issued its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Its revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Old Dominion Freight Line has generated $5.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.4. Old Dominion Freight Line has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Old Dominion Freight Line will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10158075”.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Old Dominion Freight Line in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $244.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.55%. The high price target for ODFL is $298.00 and the low price target for ODFL is $174.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Old Dominion Freight Line has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $244.88, Old Dominion Freight Line has a forecasted downside of 5.6% from its current price of $259.27. Old Dominion Freight Line has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend yield of 0.31%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Old Dominion Freight Line has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Old Dominion Freight Line is 14.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Old Dominion Freight Line will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.92% next year. This indicates that Old Dominion Freight Line will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Old Dominion Freight Line insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.00% of the stock of Old Dominion Freight Line is held by insiders. 69.96% of the stock of Old Dominion Freight Line is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Old Dominion Freight Line are expected to grow by 12.27% in the coming year, from $7.99 to $8.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Old Dominion Freight Line is 41.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Old Dominion Freight Line is 41.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 62.14. Old Dominion Freight Line has a PEG Ratio of 1.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Old Dominion Freight Line has a P/B Ratio of 9.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

