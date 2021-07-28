Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Earnings results for Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.63.

Olin last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin has generated ($1.35) earnings per share over the last year. Olin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Olin will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157439”.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Olin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.46, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.16%. The high price target for OLN is $69.00 and the low price target for OLN is $43.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Olin has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.46, Olin has a forecasted upside of 23.2% from its current price of $44.22. Olin has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Olin pays a meaningful dividend of 1.84%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Olin has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Olin will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.86% next year. This indicates that Olin will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Olin insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,876,654.00 in company stock. Only 11.90% of the stock of Olin is held by insiders. 84.31% of the stock of Olin is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Olin are expected to decrease by -2.53% in the coming year, from $5.92 to $5.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Olin is -10.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Olin is -10.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Olin has a P/B Ratio of 4.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

