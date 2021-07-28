Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Earnings results for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $7.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $7.1.

O’Reilly Automotive last released its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Its revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has generated $23.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. O’Reilly Automotive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. O’Reilly Automotive will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for O’Reilly Automotive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $558.41, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.42%. The high price target for ORLY is $660.00 and the low price target for ORLY is $460.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive does not currently pay a dividend. O’Reilly Automotive does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

In the past three months, O’Reilly Automotive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $44,779,930.00 in company stock. Only 2.11% of the stock of O’Reilly Automotive is held by insiders. 79.38% of the stock of O’Reilly Automotive is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY



Earnings for O’Reilly Automotive are expected to grow by 6.68% in the coming year, from $25.91 to $27.64 per share. The P/E ratio of O’Reilly Automotive is 23.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of O’Reilly Automotive is 23.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 49.71. O’Reilly Automotive has a PEG Ratio of 1.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. O’Reilly Automotive has a P/B Ratio of 317.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

