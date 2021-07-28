Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Earnings results for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

PayPal last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.4. PayPal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. PayPal will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

37 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PayPal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $309.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.91%. The high price target for PYPL is $375.00 and the low price target for PYPL is $210.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 33 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PayPal has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 33 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $309.22, PayPal has a forecasted upside of 2.9% from its current price of $300.48. PayPal has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal does not currently pay a dividend. PayPal does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

In the past three months, PayPal insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,291,699.00 in company stock. Only 0.10% of the stock of PayPal is held by insiders. 78.95% of the stock of PayPal is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL



Earnings for PayPal are expected to grow by 26.50% in the coming year, from $3.51 to $4.44 per share. The P/E ratio of PayPal is 68.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of PayPal is 68.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.13. PayPal has a PEG Ratio of 3.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PayPal has a P/B Ratio of 17.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here