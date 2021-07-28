Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Earnings results for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Pfizer last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company earned $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has generated $2.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Pfizer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Pfizer will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pfizer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.69, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.97%. The high price target for PFE is $45.00 and the low price target for PFE is $39.00. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Pfizer has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.15, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.69, Pfizer has a forecasted downside of 1.0% from its current price of $42.10. Pfizer has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.73%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Pfizer has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pfizer is 70.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pfizer will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.27% next year. This indicates that Pfizer will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

In the past three months, Pfizer insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $102,050.00 in company stock. Only 0.05% of the stock of Pfizer is held by insiders. 64.10% of the stock of Pfizer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE



Earnings for Pfizer are expected to decrease by -10.81% in the coming year, from $3.70 to $3.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Pfizer is 21.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.44. The P/E ratio of Pfizer is 21.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.27. Pfizer has a PEG Ratio of 1.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pfizer has a P/B Ratio of 3.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

