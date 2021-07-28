Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Earnings results for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3.

Polaris last posted its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has generated $7.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9. Polaris has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Polaris will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Polaris (NYSE:PII)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Polaris in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $145.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.60%. The high price target for PII is $169.00 and the low price target for PII is $103.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Polaris has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $145.40, Polaris has a forecasted upside of 4.6% from its current price of $139.00. Polaris has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris pays a meaningful dividend of 1.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Polaris has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Polaris is 32.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Polaris will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.88% next year. This indicates that Polaris will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Polaris (NYSE:PII)

In the past three months, Polaris insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Polaris is held by insiders. 75.27% of the stock of Polaris is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Polaris (NYSE:PII



Earnings for Polaris are expected to grow by 9.28% in the coming year, from $9.27 to $10.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Polaris is 33.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.15. The P/E ratio of Polaris is 33.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 34.55. Polaris has a P/B Ratio of 7.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here