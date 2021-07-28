Must-See Earnings Estimates for: PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Earnings results for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

PTC last announced its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.4. PTC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. PTC will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PTC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $131.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.33%. The high price target for PTC is $165.00 and the low price target for PTC is $53.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PTC has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $131.64, PTC has a forecasted downside of 8.3% from its current price of $143.60. PTC has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC does not currently pay a dividend. PTC does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

In the past three months, PTC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.02% of the stock of PTC is held by insiders. 84.02% of the stock of PTC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC



Earnings for PTC are expected to grow by 17.22% in the coming year, from $2.09 to $2.45 per share. The P/E ratio of PTC is 76.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of PTC is 76.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.47. PTC has a PEG Ratio of 2.82. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PTC has a P/B Ratio of 11.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

