Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Earnings results for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

QUALCOMM last issued its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm earned $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has generated $3.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. QUALCOMM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. QUALCOMM will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 4:45 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

30 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QUALCOMM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $166.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.90%. The high price target for QCOM is $200.00 and the low price target for QCOM is $125.00. There are currently 12 hold ratings, 17 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

QUALCOMM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $166.15, QUALCOMM has a forecasted upside of 17.9% from its current price of $140.93. QUALCOMM has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM pays a meaningful dividend of 1.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. QUALCOMM has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of QUALCOMM is 81.44%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, QUALCOMM will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.10% next year. This indicates that QUALCOMM will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

In the past three months, QUALCOMM insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $643,533.00 in company stock. Only 0.14% of the stock of QUALCOMM is held by insiders. 72.42% of the stock of QUALCOMM is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM



Earnings for QUALCOMM are expected to grow by 16.54% in the coming year, from $6.65 to $7.75 per share. The P/E ratio of QUALCOMM is 20.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of QUALCOMM is 20.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.15. QUALCOMM has a PEG Ratio of 1.01. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. QUALCOMM has a P/B Ratio of 26.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

