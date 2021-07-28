Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Earnings results for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

Raymond James last released its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Raymond James has generated $6.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Raymond James has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Raymond James will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:15 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Raymond James in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $135.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.35%. The high price target for RJF is $215.00 and the low price target for RJF is $102.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Raymond James also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Dividend Strength: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James pays a meaningful dividend of 1.20%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Raymond James has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Raymond James is 25.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Raymond James will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.15% next year. This indicates that Raymond James will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

In the past three months, Raymond James insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $819,783.00 in company stock. Only 10.68% of the stock of Raymond James is held by insiders. 75.43% of the stock of Raymond James is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF



Earnings for Raymond James are expected to grow by 1.68% in the coming year, from $9.50 to $9.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Raymond James is 17.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Raymond James is 17.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.19. Raymond James has a P/B Ratio of 2.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

