How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Earnings results for Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Rollins last released its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Its revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rollins has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.7. Rollins has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Rollins will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720627”.

Analyst Opinion on Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rollins in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.07%. The high price target for ROL is $34.00 and the low price target for ROL is $31.33. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Rollins has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.67, Rollins has a forecasted downside of 12.1% from its current price of $37.15. Rollins has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins has a dividend yield of 0.86%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rollins has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rollins is 59.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rollins will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.71% next year. This indicates that Rollins will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

In the past three months, Rollins insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $65.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 54.10% of the stock of Rollins is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 39.25% of the stock of Rollins is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rollins (NYSE:ROL



Earnings for Rollins are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $0.65 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Rollins is 58.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Rollins is 58.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.67. Rollins has a P/B Ratio of 19.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here