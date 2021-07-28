Wall street estimates Earnings report Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Earnings results for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Sensata Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm earned $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has generated $2.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.7. Sensata Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Sensata Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158391”.

Analyst Opinion on Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sensata Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.27%. The high price target for ST is $73.00 and the low price target for ST is $52.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sensata Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.44, Sensata Technologies has a forecasted upside of 14.3% from its current price of $55.52. Sensata Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Sensata Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

In the past three months, Sensata Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,073,410.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Sensata Technologies is held by insiders. 95.96% of the stock of Sensata Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST



Earnings for Sensata Technologies are expected to grow by 15.41% in the coming year, from $3.44 to $3.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Sensata Technologies is 41.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.15. The P/E ratio of Sensata Technologies is 41.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 43.71. Sensata Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 1.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sensata Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

