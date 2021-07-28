Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Earnings results for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

SS&C Technologies last announced its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company earned $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has generated $4.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. SS&C Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. SS&C Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “8196187”.

Analyst Opinion on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SS&C Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.46, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.57%. The high price target for SSNC is $93.00 and the low price target for SSNC is $65.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SS&C Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $77.43, SS&C Technologies has a forecasted upside of 3.2% from its current price of $75.03. SS&C Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.85%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SS&C Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of SS&C Technologies is 15.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SS&C Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.88% next year. This indicates that SS&C Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

In the past three months, SS&C Technologies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,634.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 14.80% of the stock of SS&C Technologies is held by insiders. 80.36% of the stock of SS&C Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC



Earnings for SS&C Technologies are expected to grow by 5.25% in the coming year, from $4.38 to $4.61 per share. The P/E ratio of SS&C Technologies is 28.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of SS&C Technologies is 28.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.15. SS&C Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

