Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.71.

Suncor Energy last released its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.2. Suncor Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Suncor Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.98%. The high price target for SU is $48.00 and the low price target for SU is $22.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Suncor Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.18, Suncor Energy has a forecasted upside of 63.0% from its current price of $20.36. Suncor Energy has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Suncor Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 1.50%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Suncor Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Suncor Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.51% next year. This indicates that Suncor Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Suncor Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Suncor Energy is held by insiders. 60.45% of the stock of Suncor Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Suncor Energy are expected to decrease by -22.00% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $1.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Suncor Energy is 407.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Suncor Energy is 407.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.83. Suncor Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Suncor Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

