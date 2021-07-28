Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Earnings results for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

TE Connectivity last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The company earned $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Its revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has generated $4.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.7. TE Connectivity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. TE Connectivity will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TE Connectivity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $227.77, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 65.47%. The high price target for TEL is $1,315.00 and the low price target for TEL is $94.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TE Connectivity has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $227.77, TE Connectivity has a forecasted upside of 65.5% from its current price of $137.65. TE Connectivity has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

TE Connectivity pays a meaningful dividend of 1.44%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TE Connectivity has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of TE Connectivity is 46.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TE Connectivity will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.81% next year. This indicates that TE Connectivity will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, TE Connectivity insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,490,241.00 in company stock. Only 0.79% of the stock of TE Connectivity is held by insiders. 89.59% of the stock of TE Connectivity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for TE Connectivity are expected to grow by 8.93% in the coming year, from $6.16 to $6.71 per share. The P/E ratio of TE Connectivity is 42.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.44. The P/E ratio of TE Connectivity is 42.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.13. TE Connectivity has a PEG Ratio of 2.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TE Connectivity has a P/B Ratio of 4.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

