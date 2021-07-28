Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Earnings results for Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.43.

Teledyne Technologies last posted its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The business earned $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has generated $10.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.4. Teledyne Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Teledyne Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teledyne Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $447.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.24%. The high price target for TDY is $520.00 and the low price target for TDY is $331.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Teledyne Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $447.00, Teledyne Technologies has a forecasted upside of 1.2% from its current price of $441.51. Teledyne Technologies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Teledyne Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

In the past three months, Teledyne Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of Teledyne Technologies is held by insiders. 95.87% of the stock of Teledyne Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY



Earnings for Teledyne Technologies are expected to grow by 19.78% in the coming year, from $12.89 to $15.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Teledyne Technologies is 41.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Teledyne Technologies is 41.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 35.08. Teledyne Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 1.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Teledyne Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 5.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

