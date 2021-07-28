Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Earnings results for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.79.

The Boeing last issued its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.36. The business earned $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Boeing has generated ($23.25) earnings per share over the last year. The Boeing has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. The Boeing will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Boeing in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $261.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.60%. The high price target for BA is $310.00 and the low price target for BA is $184.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Boeing has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $261.38, The Boeing has a forecasted upside of 17.6% from its current price of $222.27. The Boeing has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing does not currently pay a dividend. The Boeing does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

In the past three months, The Boeing insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $449,940.00 in company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of The Boeing is held by insiders. 53.82% of the stock of The Boeing is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Boeing (NYSE:BA



Earnings for The Boeing are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.15) to $4.18 per share. The P/E ratio of The Boeing is -10.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Boeing is -10.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

