Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Earnings results for The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.22.

The Hartford Financial Services Group last released its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. The Hartford Financial Services Group has generated $5.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. The Hartford Financial Services Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. The Hartford Financial Services Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Hartford Financial Services Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.43%. The high price target for HIG is $82.00 and the low price target for HIG is $51.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Hartford Financial Services Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.83, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a forecasted upside of 14.4% from its current price of $61.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.26%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Hartford Financial Services Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Hartford Financial Services Group is 24.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Hartford Financial Services Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.80% next year. This indicates that The Hartford Financial Services Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

In the past three months, The Hartford Financial Services Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $992,000.00 in company stock. Only 1.55% of the stock of The Hartford Financial Services Group is held by insiders. 90.87% of the stock of The Hartford Financial Services Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG



Earnings for The Hartford Financial Services Group are expected to grow by 41.98% in the coming year, from $4.74 to $6.73 per share. The P/E ratio of The Hartford Financial Services Group is 13.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of The Hartford Financial Services Group is 13.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

