Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Earnings results for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific last released its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business earned $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Its revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has generated $19.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Thermo Fisher Scientific will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Thermo Fisher Scientific in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $547.39, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.23%. The high price target for TMO is $600.00 and the low price target for TMO is $480.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Thermo Fisher Scientific has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.95, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $542.26, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $530.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a dividend yield of 0.20%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Thermo Fisher Scientific has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific is 5.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Thermo Fisher Scientific will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.30% next year. This indicates that Thermo Fisher Scientific will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

In the past three months, Thermo Fisher Scientific insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $26,181,213.00 in company stock. Only 0.44% of the stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific is held by insiders. 85.90% of the stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO



Earnings for Thermo Fisher Scientific are expected to decrease by -10.81% in the coming year, from $22.01 to $19.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific is 26.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.44. The P/E ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific is 26.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a PEG Ratio of 1.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a P/B Ratio of 6.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

