Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Earnings results for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

Tyler Technologies last issued its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has generated $4.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.7. Tyler Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Tyler Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157774”.

Analyst Opinion on Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tyler Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $482.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.14%. The high price target for TYL is $575.00 and the low price target for TYL is $400.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tyler Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $482.20, Tyler Technologies has a forecasted downside of 2.1% from its current price of $492.75. Tyler Technologies has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Tyler Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

In the past three months, Tyler Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,564,271.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Tyler Technologies is held by insiders. 90.98% of the stock of Tyler Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL



Earnings for Tyler Technologies are expected to grow by 21.27% in the coming year, from $4.89 to $5.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Tyler Technologies is 111.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Tyler Technologies is 111.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.15. Tyler Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 10.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here