Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

Earnings results for United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

United Microelectronics last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business earned $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Microelectronics has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. United Microelectronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. United Microelectronics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 5:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Microelectronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.74%. The high price target for UMC is $7.30 and the low price target for UMC is $5.30. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

United Microelectronics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.30, United Microelectronics has a forecasted downside of 31.7% from its current price of $9.23. United Microelectronics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics pays a meaningful dividend of 2.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. United Microelectronics has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of United Microelectronics is 52.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, United Microelectronics will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.84% next year. This indicates that United Microelectronics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

In the past three months, United Microelectronics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.00% of the stock of United Microelectronics is held by insiders. Only 3.80% of the stock of United Microelectronics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC



Earnings for United Microelectronics are expected to grow by 15.52% in the coming year, from $0.58 to $0.67 per share. The P/E ratio of United Microelectronics is 17.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of United Microelectronics is 17.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.13. United Microelectronics has a PEG Ratio of 0.84. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. United Microelectronics has a P/B Ratio of 2.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

