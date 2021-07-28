Wall street estimates Earnings report United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

Earnings results for United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.8100000000000005. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.68.

United Rentals last released its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business earned $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has generated $17.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7. United Rentals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. United Rentals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8277784”.

Analyst Opinion on United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Rentals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $300.45, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.05%. The high price target for URI is $390.00 and the low price target for URI is $188.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

United Rentals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $300.45, United Rentals has a forecasted downside of 8.0% from its current price of $326.75. United Rentals has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals does not currently pay a dividend. United Rentals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

In the past three months, United Rentals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $862,246.00 in company stock. Only 0.42% of the stock of United Rentals is held by insiders. 90.62% of the stock of United Rentals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Rentals (NYSE:URI



Earnings for United Rentals are expected to grow by 15.37% in the coming year, from $21.14 to $24.39 per share. The P/E ratio of United Rentals is 25.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of United Rentals is 25.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.67. United Rentals has a PEG Ratio of 1.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. United Rentals has a P/B Ratio of 5.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

