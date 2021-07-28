Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Earnings results for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

VICI Properties last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. VICI Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. VICI Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “6293033”.

Analyst Opinion on VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VICI Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.18%. The high price target for VICI is $47.00 and the low price target for VICI is $27.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VICI Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.38, VICI Properties has a forecasted upside of 5.2% from its current price of $31.74. VICI Properties has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.18%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. VICI Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of VICI Properties is 80.49%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, VICI Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 67.35% next year. This indicates that VICI Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

In the past three months, VICI Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of VICI Properties is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI



Earnings for VICI Properties are expected to grow by 5.38% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $1.96 per share. The P/E ratio of VICI Properties is 14.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of VICI Properties is 14.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.20. VICI Properties has a PEG Ratio of 2.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. VICI Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

