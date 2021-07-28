Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Earnings results for Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Xilinx last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm earned $851 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xilinx has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.2. Xilinx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xilinx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $131.46, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.35%. The high price target for XLNX is $155.00 and the low price target for XLNX is $110.00. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx does not currently pay a dividend. Xilinx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

In the past three months, Xilinx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $371,160.00 in company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of Xilinx is held by insiders. 79.06% of the stock of Xilinx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX



Earnings for Xilinx are expected to grow by 13.84% in the coming year, from $3.54 to $4.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Xilinx is 50.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of Xilinx is 50.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.13. Xilinx has a P/B Ratio of 11.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

