Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.63.

XPO Logistics last released its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business earned $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Its revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. XPO Logistics has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.0. XPO Logistics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. XPO Logistics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721352”.

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for XPO Logistics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $156.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.99%. The high price target for XPO is $183.00 and the low price target for XPO is $120.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

XPO Logistics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $156.91, XPO Logistics has a forecasted upside of 13.0% from its current price of $138.87. XPO Logistics has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

XPO Logistics does not currently pay a dividend. XPO Logistics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, XPO Logistics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $440,377,330.00 in company stock. 17.80% of the stock of XPO Logistics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 73.29% of the stock of XPO Logistics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for XPO Logistics are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $6.32 to $7.11 per share. The P/E ratio of XPO Logistics is 106.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of XPO Logistics is 106.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 62.14. XPO Logistics has a PEG Ratio of 1.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. XPO Logistics has a P/B Ratio of 4.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

