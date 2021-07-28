Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Earnings results for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Yandex last released its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The business earned $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.2. Yandex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Yandex will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yandex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.72%. The high price target for YNDX is $81.00 and the low price target for YNDX is $57.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Yandex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.43, Yandex has a forecasted upside of 4.7% from its current price of $68.21. Yandex has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex does not currently pay a dividend. Yandex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

In the past three months, Yandex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 66.18% of the stock of Yandex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX



Earnings for Yandex are expected to grow by 110.26% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $1.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Yandex is 131.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of Yandex is 131.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.13. Yandex has a PEG Ratio of 2.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Yandex has a P/B Ratio of 5.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

