Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Earnings results for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Yum China last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business earned $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Yum China has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Yum China has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Yum China will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-452-5696 with passcode “5196089”.

Analyst Opinion on Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yum China in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.74, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.82%. The high price target for YUMC is $123.00 and the low price target for YUMC is $63.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Yum China has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.74, Yum China has a forecasted upside of 31.8% from its current price of $61.25. Yum China has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China has a dividend yield of 0.74%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Yum China has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Yum China is 31.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Yum China will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.43% next year. This indicates that Yum China will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

In the past three months, Yum China insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $418,572.00 in company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of Yum China is held by insiders. 79.86% of the stock of Yum China is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC



Earnings for Yum China are expected to grow by 21.13% in the coming year, from $1.94 to $2.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Yum China is 26.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Yum China is 26.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 49.71. Yum China has a PEG Ratio of 3.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Yum China has a P/B Ratio of 3.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here