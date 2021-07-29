Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Earnings results for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.67.

2U last released its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company earned $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. Its revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. 2U has generated ($2.17) earnings per share over the last year. 2U has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. 2U will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 2U in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.30%. The high price target for TWOU is $65.00 and the low price target for TWOU is $48.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

2U has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.75, 2U has a forecasted upside of 21.3% from its current price of $45.96. 2U has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U does not currently pay a dividend. 2U does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

In the past three months, 2U insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,436,544.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of 2U is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU



Earnings for 2U are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.71) to ($1.49) per share. The P/E ratio of 2U is -15.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 2U has a P/B Ratio of 3.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

