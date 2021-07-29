Earnings and Growth Analysis : A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Earnings results for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A.O Smith Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

A. O. Smith last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm earned $769 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.8. A. O. Smith has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. A. O. Smith will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for A. O. Smith in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.65%. The high price target for AOS is $88.00 and the low price target for AOS is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

A. O. Smith has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.40, A. O. Smith has a forecasted downside of 8.6% from its current price of $69.40. A. O. Smith has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith pays a meaningful dividend of 1.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. A. O. Smith has been increasing its dividend for 29 years. The dividend payout ratio of A. O. Smith is 48.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, A. O. Smith will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.02% next year. This indicates that A. O. Smith will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

In the past three months, A. O. Smith insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,802,676.00 in company stock. Only 1.04% of the stock of A. O. Smith is held by insiders. 75.14% of the stock of A. O. Smith is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS



Earnings for A. O. Smith are expected to grow by 16.24% in the coming year, from $2.71 to $3.15 per share. The P/E ratio of A. O. Smith is 28.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of A. O. Smith is 28.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.23. A. O. Smith has a PEG Ratio of 2.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. A. O. Smith has a P/B Ratio of 6.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

