Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Earnings results for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Acadia Realty Trust last announced its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.3. Acadia Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Acadia Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “9089155”.

Analyst Opinion on Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acadia Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.19%. The high price target for AKR is $25.00 and the low price target for AKR is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Acadia Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Acadia Realty Trust is 58.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Acadia Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.78% next year. This indicates that Acadia Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

In the past three months, Acadia Realty Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $66,390.00 in company stock. Only 2.68% of the stock of Acadia Realty Trust is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR



Earnings for Acadia Realty Trust are expected to grow by 12.84% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Acadia Realty Trust is 351.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.71. The P/E ratio of Acadia Realty Trust is 351.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 3.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Acadia Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

