Earnings and Growth Analysis : AerCap (NYSE:AER)

Earnings results for AerCap (NYSE:AER)

Aercap Holdings N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.92.

AerCap last released its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. The company earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AerCap has generated $11.04 earnings per share over the last year. AerCap has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. AerCap will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AerCap (NYSE:AER)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AerCap in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.79%. The high price target for AER is $88.00 and the low price target for AER is $47.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AerCap has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.00, AerCap has a forecasted upside of 32.8% from its current price of $51.96. AerCap has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AerCap (NYSE:AER)

AerCap does not currently pay a dividend. AerCap does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AerCap (NYSE:AER)

In the past three months, AerCap insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 89.47% of the stock of AerCap is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for AerCap are expected to grow by 9.19% in the coming year, from $6.64 to $7.25 per share. The P/E ratio of AerCap is -18.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AerCap is -18.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AerCap has a PEG Ratio of 0.42. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. AerCap has a P/B Ratio of 0.76. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

