How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

Earnings results for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.11.

AGCO last posted its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company earned $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has generated $5.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. AGCO has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. AGCO will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AGCO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $135.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.46%. The high price target for AGCO is $200.00 and the low price target for AGCO is $91.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO has a dividend yield of 0.64%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AGCO has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AGCO is 14.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AGCO will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.31% next year. This indicates that AGCO will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

In the past three months, AGCO insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,116,620.00 in company stock. 17.40% of the stock of AGCO is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 76.96% of the stock of AGCO is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO



Earnings for AGCO are expected to grow by 11.46% in the coming year, from $8.64 to $9.63 per share. The P/E ratio of AGCO is 18.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of AGCO is 18.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.24. AGCO has a PEG Ratio of 0.89. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. AGCO has a P/B Ratio of 3.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

