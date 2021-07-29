Will stock surge before Earnings results? Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Earnings results for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.3900000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.31.

Agios Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.74) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.2. Agios Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Agios Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Agios Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.20%. The high price target for AGIO is $88.00 and the low price target for AGIO is $50.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Agios Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

In the past three months, Agios Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $945,986.00 in company stock. Only 3.24% of the stock of Agios Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)



Earnings for Agios Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.77) to ($6.59) per share. The P/E ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals is 2.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.13. The P/E ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals is 2.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.31. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 8.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

