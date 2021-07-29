Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Earnings results for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.33.

Albertsons Companies last released its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company earned $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Albertsons Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Albertsons Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Albertsons Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.16%. The high price target for ACI is $28.00 and the low price target for ACI is $15.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Albertsons Companies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.27, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.44, Albertsons Companies has a forecasted downside of 6.2% from its current price of $20.72. Albertsons Companies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.97%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Albertsons Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Albertsons Companies is 12.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Albertsons Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.61% next year. This indicates that Albertsons Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

In the past three months, Albertsons Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Albertsons Companies is held by insiders. 57.28% of the stock of Albertsons Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI



Earnings for Albertsons Companies are expected to grow by 0.49% in the coming year, from $2.03 to $2.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Albertsons Companies is 15.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of Albertsons Companies is 15.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 58.23. Albertsons Companies has a PEG Ratio of 0.84. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Albertsons Companies has a P/B Ratio of 7.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

