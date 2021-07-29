Did they just beat EPS? Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Earnings results for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Alkermes last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Alkermes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Alkermes will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alkermes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.04%. The high price target for ALKS is $29.00 and the low price target for ALKS is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Alkermes does not currently pay a dividend. Alkermes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Alkermes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,686,156.00 in company stock. Only 4.63% of the stock of Alkermes is held by insiders. 97.32% of the stock of Alkermes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Alkermes are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Alkermes is -40.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alkermes is -40.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alkermes has a P/B Ratio of 3.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

