Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Earnings results for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-5.96.

Allegiant Travel last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by $0.48. The business earned $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Its revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Allegiant Travel has generated ($9.33) earnings per share over the last year. Allegiant Travel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Allegiant Travel will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allegiant Travel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $242.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.25%. The high price target for ALGT is $326.00 and the low price target for ALGT is $127.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Allegiant Travel has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $242.83, Allegiant Travel has a forecasted upside of 26.2% from its current price of $192.35. Allegiant Travel has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel does not currently pay a dividend. Allegiant Travel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

In the past three months, Allegiant Travel insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 16.70% of the stock of Allegiant Travel is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 86.04% of the stock of Allegiant Travel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Allegiant Travel are expected to grow by 270.51% in the coming year, from $4.51 to $16.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Allegiant Travel is -21.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Allegiant Travel is -21.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Allegiant Travel has a P/B Ratio of 4.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

