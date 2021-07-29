Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Earnings results for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13.

Allegro MicroSystems last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company earned $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Allegro MicroSystems has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.3. Allegro MicroSystems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Allegro MicroSystems will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.19%. The high price target for ALGM is $38.00 and the low price target for ALGM is $28.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems does not currently pay a dividend. Allegro MicroSystems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

In the past three months, Allegro MicroSystems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,098,821.00 in company stock. 26.90% of the stock of Allegro MicroSystems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 41.03% of the stock of Allegro MicroSystems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)



Earnings for Allegro MicroSystems are expected to grow by 30.91% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Allegro MicroSystems is 105.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.13. The P/E ratio of Allegro MicroSystems is 105.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.12. Allegro MicroSystems has a P/B Ratio of 8.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

