Should you short it before the Earnings result? : AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Earnings results for AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

AllianceBernstein last issued its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm earned $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. AllianceBernstein has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. AllianceBernstein will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6791746”.

Analyst Opinion on AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AllianceBernstein in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.48%. The high price target for AB is $44.00 and the low price target for AB is $40.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AllianceBernstein has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.60, AllianceBernstein has a forecasted downside of 10.5% from its current price of $46.47. AllianceBernstein has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.95%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. AllianceBernstein does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AllianceBernstein is 111.34%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, AllianceBernstein will have a dividend payout ratio of 88.52% in the coming year. This indicates that AllianceBernstein may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

In the past three months, AllianceBernstein insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of AllianceBernstein is held by insiders. 15.12% of the stock of AllianceBernstein is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB



Earnings for AllianceBernstein are expected to grow by 6.40% in the coming year, from $3.44 to $3.66 per share. The P/E ratio of AllianceBernstein is 15.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of AllianceBernstein is 15.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. AllianceBernstein has a P/B Ratio of 2.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

