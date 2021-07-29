worth buying post Earnings results? Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Earnings results for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Allison Transmission last released its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm earned $588 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Allison Transmission has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Allison Transmission will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721635”.

Analyst Opinion on Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allison Transmission in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.99%. The high price target for ALSN is $48.00 and the low price target for ALSN is $39.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Allison Transmission has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.00, Allison Transmission has a forecasted upside of 12.0% from its current price of $39.29. Allison Transmission has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission pays a meaningful dividend of 1.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Allison Transmission has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Allison Transmission is 29.01%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Allison Transmission will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.64% next year. This indicates that Allison Transmission will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

In the past three months, Allison Transmission insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Allison Transmission is held by insiders. 99.96% of the stock of Allison Transmission is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN



Earnings for Allison Transmission are expected to grow by 22.11% in the coming year, from $3.98 to $4.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Allison Transmission is 15.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.71. The P/E ratio of Allison Transmission is 15.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 35.31. Allison Transmission has a PEG Ratio of 1.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Allison Transmission has a P/B Ratio of 5.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here