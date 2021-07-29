Earnings : What to expect Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Earnings results for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.09.

Altria Group last announced its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company earned $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Its revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has generated $4.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Altria Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Altria Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altria Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.77%. The high price target for MO is $58.00 and the low price target for MO is $46.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Altria Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.75, Altria Group has a forecasted upside of 10.8% from its current price of $47.62. Altria Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.20%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Altria Group has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Altria Group is 78.90%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Altria Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.07% next year. This indicates that Altria Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

In the past three months, Altria Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $99,180.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of Altria Group is held by insiders. 60.48% of the stock of Altria Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Altria Group (NYSE:MO



Earnings for Altria Group are expected to grow by 5.68% in the coming year, from $4.58 to $4.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Altria Group is 20.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Altria Group is 20.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 58.23. Altria Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Altria Group has a P/B Ratio of 30.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

