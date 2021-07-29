Earnings and Growth Analysis : Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Earnings results for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $12.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $10.3.

Amazon.com last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com has generated $41.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.1. Amazon.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Amazon.com will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

42 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amazon.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4,209.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.96%. The high price target for AMZN is $5,500.00 and the low price target for AMZN is $3,600.00. There are currently 42 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com does not currently pay a dividend. Amazon.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

In the past three months, Amazon.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $450,104,986.00 in company stock. Only 14.00% of the stock of Amazon.com is held by insiders. 57.03% of the stock of Amazon.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN



Earnings for Amazon.com are expected to grow by 30.07% in the coming year, from $57.16 to $74.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Amazon.com is 69.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Amazon.com is 69.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 48.92. Amazon.com has a PEG Ratio of 2.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amazon.com has a P/B Ratio of 19.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

