Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Earnings results for Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 07/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Ambev last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ambev has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Ambev has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ambev in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.46%. The high price target for ABEV is $4.00 and the low price target for ABEV is $3.60. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ambev has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.80, Ambev has a forecasted upside of 14.5% from its current price of $3.32. Ambev has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev has a dividend yield of 0.31%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ambev does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ambev is 7.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ambev will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.14% next year. This indicates that Ambev will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

In the past three months, Ambev insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.59% of the stock of Ambev is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV



Earnings for Ambev are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Ambev is 22.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Ambev is 22.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 58.23. Ambev has a PEG Ratio of 3.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ambev has a P/B Ratio of 3.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here