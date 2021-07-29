Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Earnings results for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Corporation (REIT) is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.07.

American Tower last released its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.80. American Tower has generated $8.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.1. American Tower has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. American Tower will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-970-0847 with passcode “4401323”.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Tower in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $289.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.55%. The high price target for AMT is $324.00 and the low price target for AMT is $261.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Tower has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $289.40, American Tower has a forecasted upside of 1.6% from its current price of $284.98. American Tower has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

American Tower pays a meaningful dividend of 1.77%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Tower has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Tower is 60.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Tower will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.26% next year. This indicates that American Tower will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, American Tower insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,341,058.00 in company stock. Only 0.68% of the stock of American Tower is held by insiders. 87.05% of the stock of American Tower is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for American Tower are expected to grow by 7.72% in the coming year, from $9.20 to $9.91 per share. The P/E ratio of American Tower is 66.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of American Tower is 66.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. American Tower has a PEG Ratio of 2.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Tower has a P/B Ratio of 27.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

