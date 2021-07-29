How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Earnings results for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA is estimated to report earnings on 07/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $89.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.68%. The high price target for BUD is $90.00 and the low price target for BUD is $88.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.35, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $89.00, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a forecasted upside of 29.7% from its current price of $68.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a dividend yield of 0.64%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is 23.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.12% next year. This indicates that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

In the past three months, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is held by insiders. Only 3.56% of the stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD



Earnings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV are expected to grow by 15.24% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is 32.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is 32.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 58.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a PEG Ratio of 12.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

