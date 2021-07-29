Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Earnings results for Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5.

Apartment Income REIT last posted its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Apartment Income REIT has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. Apartment Income REIT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Apartment Income REIT will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158457”.

Analyst Opinion on Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apartment Income REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.91%. The high price target for AIRC is $63.00 and the low price target for AIRC is $35.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT pays a meaningful dividend of 3.33%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Apartment Income REIT does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Apartment Income REIT is 99.42%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Apartment Income REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 81.90% in the coming year. This indicates that Apartment Income REIT may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

In the past three months, Apartment Income REIT insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $525,916.00 in company stock. 92.15% of the stock of Apartment Income REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC



Earnings for Apartment Income REIT are expected to grow by 3.96% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $2.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Apartment Income REIT is 29.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Apartment Income REIT is 29.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Apartment Income REIT has a P/B Ratio of 5.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

