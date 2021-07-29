Wall street estimates Earnings report AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

Earnings results for AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.97. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

AptarGroup last announced its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company earned $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup has generated $3.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.1. AptarGroup has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. AptarGroup will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AptarGroup in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $154.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.12%. The high price target for ATR is $167.00 and the low price target for ATR is $132.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup pays a meaningful dividend of 1.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AptarGroup has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AptarGroup is 41.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AptarGroup will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.63% next year. This indicates that AptarGroup will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

In the past three months, AptarGroup insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,819,302.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of AptarGroup is held by insiders. 88.44% of the stock of AptarGroup is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR



Earnings for AptarGroup are expected to grow by 7.88% in the coming year, from $4.19 to $4.52 per share. The P/E ratio of AptarGroup is 38.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of AptarGroup is 38.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.24. AptarGroup has a PEG Ratio of 4.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AptarGroup has a P/B Ratio of 4.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

