Nothing seems to bother ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Earnings results for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

ArcelorMittal last announced its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business earned $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. ArcelorMittal has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. ArcelorMittal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ArcelorMittal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.72, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.66%. The high price target for MT is $43.00 and the low price target for MT is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ArcelorMittal has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.72, ArcelorMittal has a forecasted downside of 1.7% from its current price of $34.29. ArcelorMittal has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal has a dividend yield of 0.74%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ArcelorMittal has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, ArcelorMittal will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.25% next year. This indicates that ArcelorMittal will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

In the past three months, ArcelorMittal insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.06% of the stock of ArcelorMittal is held by insiders. Only 5.55% of the stock of ArcelorMittal is held by institutions.

Earnings for ArcelorMittal are expected to decrease by -27.86% in the coming year, from $10.66 to $7.69 per share. The P/E ratio of ArcelorMittal is 15.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of ArcelorMittal is 15.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.81. ArcelorMittal has a PEG Ratio of 1.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ArcelorMittal has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

