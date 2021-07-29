Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Earnings results for Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Ares Capital last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business earned $390 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Its revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ares Capital has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8. Ares Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Ares Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10156455”.

Analyst Opinion on Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ares Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.39%. The high price target for ARCC is $21.00 and the low price target for ARCC is $16.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ares Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.83, Ares Capital has a forecasted downside of 6.4% from its current price of $20.12. Ares Capital has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.99%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ares Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ares Capital is 91.95%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Ares Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 89.89% in the coming year. This indicates that Ares Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

In the past three months, Ares Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.64% of the stock of Ares Capital is held by insiders. 30.57% of the stock of Ares Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC



Earnings for Ares Capital are expected to grow by 2.89% in the coming year, from $1.73 to $1.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Ares Capital is 5.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Ares Capital is 5.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.19. Ares Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here