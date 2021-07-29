Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Earnings results for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Ares Management last announced its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm earned $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Ares Management has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.1. Ares Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Ares Management will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10156452”.

Analyst Opinion on Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ares Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.23%. The high price target for ARES is $71.00 and the low price target for ARES is $43.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ares Management has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.60, Ares Management has a forecasted downside of 13.2% from its current price of $68.69. Ares Management has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management pays a meaningful dividend of 2.79%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ares Management has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ares Management is 101.08%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Ares Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.96% next year. This indicates that Ares Management will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

In the past three months, Ares Management insiders have sold 4,046.85% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $300,182.00 in company stock and sold $12,448,106.00 in company stock. 49.34% of the stock of Ares Management is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 43.13% of the stock of Ares Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES



Earnings for Ares Management are expected to grow by 27.23% in the coming year, from $2.24 to $2.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Ares Management is 49.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of Ares Management is 49.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Ares Management has a P/B Ratio of 8.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here