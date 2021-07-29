may delivered a positive earnings surprise Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Earnings results for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. last released its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has generated $4.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.8. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:15 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $146.16, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.29%. The high price target for AJG is $175.00 and the low price target for AJG is $117.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $146.16, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a forecasted upside of 6.3% from its current price of $137.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. pays a meaningful dividend of 1.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is 40.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.91% next year. This indicates that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

In the past three months, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is held by insiders. 78.86% of the stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG



Earnings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. are expected to grow by 7.21% in the coming year, from $5.13 to $5.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is 31.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is 31.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a PEG Ratio of 2.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a P/B Ratio of 4.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

