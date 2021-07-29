Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

Earnings results for ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

ASE Technology last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. ASE Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. ASE Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 3:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ASE Technology in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology pays a meaningful dividend of 1.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ASE Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of ASE Technology is 20.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ASE Technology will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.54% next year. This indicates that ASE Technology will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

In the past three months, ASE Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 22.90% of the stock of ASE Technology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.17% of the stock of ASE Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX



Earnings for ASE Technology are expected to grow by 16.42% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.78 per share. The P/E ratio of ASE Technology is 15.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of ASE Technology is 15.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.16. ASE Technology has a PEG Ratio of 0.83. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. ASE Technology has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

